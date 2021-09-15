Monroe Police make Accessory after the Fact arrest in Stacy Drive shooting investigation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday September 14, officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Betty Drive to assist in locating Christopher Williams who was wanted for Second Degree Murder.

When officers arrived and knocked on the door, they were allegedly told that the only adult in the residence at the time was 28-year-old Ladarrius Melton.

After officers commanded Melton to come outside, he was shown a picture of Williams, and stated that he had never seen him before.

While further investigating the home, deputies located and arrested Christopher Williams, who was later revealed to be Melton’s nephew.

Ladarrius Melton was also arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Accessories after the Fact, and one count of Failure to Appear.