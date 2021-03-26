Monroe Police looking for theft suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding someone they believe to be involved in a theft case they are investigating.

According to police, they need help identifying the woman in the picture below.

Police say this woman was last seen at the Monroe Walmart, where they are accused of committing a felony theft.

According to officials she was seen driving a red Mitsubishi Eclipse with a black convertible rag top.

If you or someone you know has any information that could help in this case, you are asked to get in touch with the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).