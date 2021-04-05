Monroe Police investigating two shootings over weekend that left 7 people injured

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is investigating two shootings that left a total of seven people injured.

According to MPD, the first shooting happened Saturday night shortly before 10 PM at His & Hers Apparel in the 3200 block of Louisville Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim. Police believe that an argument that took place inside of the business spilled over into the parking lot and led to shots being fired. The victim was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment. He is listed as being in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred a few hours later, approximately 1:30 AM on Sunday, at Bobo’s Bar in the 200 block of Sterlington Road.

When officers arrived on that scene, they found six victims with gunshot wounds. All six were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police say four are listed as in stable condition and two are listed as in critical condition.

Monroe Police are currently investigating both cases, and they are unsure if the shootings are related at this time.

If you have any information about these shootings, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).