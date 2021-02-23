Monroe Police investigating Standifer Avenue shooting that killed one, injured another

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a Monday night shooting that killed one and injured another.

According to MPD, officers responded to a double shooting in the 400 block of Standifer Avenue just before 7:30 PM on Monday, Febraury 22, 2021.

One victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his wounds. The other victim, identified as 38-year-old Marvin Lewis of Monroe, died at the scene from his wounds.

MPD detectives are currently investigating the case and are following up on leads.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Monroe Police or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274).