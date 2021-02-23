Monroe Police investigating shooting near north 18th Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police department says they are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend near north 18th Street.

According to police, there was a shooting early Sunday, February 21.

Sgt. Fendal, with Monroe Police, says there was a shots fired call near 18th Street, but no victim was found. However, Fendal says there was a couple other shooting incidents that night.

Police say no one died in the shootings over the weekend, and this is still an active investigation.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they are made available.