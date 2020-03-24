Monroe Police investigating shooting at Roy Shelling Elementary parking lot

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting on Elm Street.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 4:30 PM in the parking lot of Roy Neal Shelling Elementary School.

Police say that around 50 people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and then ran to the apartment complex across the street.

When police arrived on the scene, there were no shooting victims. Police say a man did show up at St. Francis Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his hand but they do not know if this is connected to this afternoon’s shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

