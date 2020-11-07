Monroe Police investigating second degree murder case

MONROE, La. — Authorities say they’re investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 PM in the 1900 block of Joe G. Drive.

According to a press release from the Monroe Police Department, officers located the victim Jacoby Looney, age 21, of West Monroe suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say Looney was transported to the hospital where he later died from the gunshot wounds.

Detectives say they have at least one suspect, identified as 15-year-old Isszvian Jawon Webb of Monroe.

Investigators say Webb was lsat seen driving away in a stolen White Chevrolet 2500 Spray foam Professionals work truck bearing LA Tag C458172.

According to authorities, Webb is wanted for Armed Robbery, Second Degree Murder, and Motor Vehicle Theft.

Webb should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Monroe Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court.