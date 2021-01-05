Monroe Police investigating Monday night shooting on Jason Drive that killed one, injured another

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a Monday night shooting that killed one woman and left another with serious injuries.

According to police, MPD officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Jason Drive on Monday, January 4, 2021, around 7:30 PM.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found two females with gunshot wounds outside of the home.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Samarius Colquitt, died from her wounds. The second victim was air lifted to a regional hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition.

MPD Detectives are currently working the case and pursuing any leads.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.