Monroe Police investigating Monday morning hit and run

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a fatal hit and run accident.

According to police, officers were called to the 117 (Civic Center) Exit on Interstate 20 West just after 4 AM on Monday.

The victim was found lying on his back with signs of trauma to his legs and road rash on his torso.

Police say the only vehicle evidence found on the scene were pieces of a broken side mirror.

The Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office says that the victim was possibly already dead when he was struck by the vehicle.

Currently, there are no witnesses to the crash and the suspect vehicle is unknown.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

