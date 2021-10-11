Monroe Police investigate shooting at Charles Johnson Park

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened at Charles Johnson Park on Monday.

Police tell us they responded to a call just after 7:30 p.m. on October 10, 2021. Police say they were called out for a shooting near the Charles Johnson Park at Berstein Park Drive. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found Elijah Meadows, 19, who was suffering from two possible gunshot wounds to his back and chest. Police say Meadows was in a fight before he was shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell us they are still investigating this shooting and they are asking for help from the public. They say if you have any information you are urged to get in touch with the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

Police tell us, if your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. And police say that your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.