Monroe Police investigate a shooting on Thomas Avenue

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thomas Avenue.
According to police, they were called to the 800 Block of Thomas Avenue at about 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21.
They say the victim was found at the scene, but died from their injuries. They have not released the name of the victim, because they are still working to inform their family.
Detectives are actively working the investigation and ask that if you have any information about the shooting to get in touch with police.
You can reach them through Crime Stoppers of North Delta via Facebook, by clicking here. Once you’re there, click on the Contact us/Submit a tip tab.
You can also call them at 318-388-CASH (2274) or you can go to their website by clicking here.
If your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Police want to remind you that your tip will remain confidential.
