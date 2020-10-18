Monroe Police exchange gunfire following Parkview shooting investigation

Monroe, La. (Press Release) – Earlier yesterday evening, Monroe Police officers responded to a shooting at Parkview Apartments in South Monroe. According to officers at the scene, a male victim was found at the complex with a gunshot wound to the back. He was flown to Shreveport for treatment. There is no update on the condition of the victim at this time.

During the investigation, a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting was spotted by officers, and a brief chase ensued. The suspect vehicle ran off the roadway during the chase near South 1st Street. Officers approaching the vehicle encountered gunfire and then exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

After a brief foot chase, three suspects were apprehended and taken into custody. No suspects or officers were injured during the incident. Charges are pending further investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this article as we receive new information.