Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting help from the public locating two suspects. Morrick Kimble and Malik Long are wanted by authorities for three counts of attempted second-degree murder. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, be sure to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).