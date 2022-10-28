MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street. As a result of the shooting, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman in connection to the shooting has been identified as O’terrance L. Matthews.

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating O’terrance L. Matthews. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of O’terrance L. Matthews is urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)329-2600. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of North Delta by calling (318)388-2274 or submitting a tip at www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.