MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of S. 7th Street.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

During the shooting, one adult male was shot. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. An arrest warrant has been issued for an attempted second-degree murder charge against Joseph Minor IV.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Minor, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274(CASH).