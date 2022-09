Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The man pictured below is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. The theft occurred on September 15, 2022, from a construction site on Tower Drive. If you recognize the individual and have information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Cope with the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2540 or Crimestoppers at (318)-388-2274.