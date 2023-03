Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting assistance locating Andreveon Kyles. Kyles is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Andreveon Kyles, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).