Monroe Police Department investigating at Parkview Apartments after shots fired at officers

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the people responsible for firing multiple rounds at police officers.

According to Monroe Detective Josh Sanson, 3 MPD officers were at the gate entrance to the Parkview Apartment complex on Saturday, December 19, 2020, when a person, or persons, began shooting at the officers.

All of the officers were able to take cover before any one was hit, but the officers could hear the rounds going by their heads.

MPD says that this incident will not be tolerated not only due to the fact that officers could have been injured but also due to the fact that those rounds could have hit an innocent bystander.

MPD is asking for anyone with information about this shooting to please call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274 or submit a tip on www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.