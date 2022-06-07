MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Team D Patrol Officers observed a blue Dodge Charger near the Forsythe Avenue and North 18th Street intersection.

According to officers, the vehicle was suspected of being used to commit vehicle burglaries in the area.

As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a short pursuit happened, and the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the ditch near Lexington Avenue and Matthew Street. At least four suspects ran from the car, one of which officers apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

About 30 minutes later officers took two additional suspects into custody.

Officers booked two 17-year-old suspects and a 12-year-old suspect into custody at the Green Oaks Detention Center for one count of Vehicle Burglary. According to officers, authorities believed the suspects are responsible for several other recent area vehicle burglaries. Officers reported that additional charges are pending.