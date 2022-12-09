MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department took 47-year-old Robert Goston into custody. The arrest took place around 3:06 AM on Dilling Street in Monroe, LA.

Prior to the arrest, officers were given security footage from the keyholder of Ace Hardware after a burglary occurred at the establishment. Authorities saw Goston wearing clothing similar to that of the burglar in the security footage. Additionally, Goston was allegedly seen carrying items that matched the items that were seen being taken from the hardware store.

When officers tried to take Goston into custody, he dropped the stolen items and fled the scene, despite being commanded by officers to stop. Once officers were able to get ahold of Goston, he showed signs of resistance by pulling both of his arms away and kicking authorities.

Officers were eventually able to restrain Goston and transport him to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. Robert Goston has been charged with the following:

Two Counts Battery of a Police Officer

Two Counts Simple Burglary

Resisting an Officer

Goston’s current bond is $60,250.