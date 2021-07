MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating 52 year-old, Ronnie Hubbert.

According to the Monroe Police, Hubbert is wanted for 1st Degree Rape, 2nd Degree Rape, False Imprisonment, and kidnapping.

Hubbert is known to frequent the Booker T neighborhood in Monroe.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hubbert, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).