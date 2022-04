MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers need the public’s help to identify a person who is wanted for questioning in the same incident as Josiah Williams.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

If anyone has any information about Williams’ location or can identify the individual pictured above, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274).