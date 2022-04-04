MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people who may have information about a theft.

Authorities reported that the group of individuals seen in the photos posted below are wanted for questioning in a Polaris ATV theft from the 700 block of South Second Street that happened in February.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

If you recognize these individuals, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-388-CASH (2274).