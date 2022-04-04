MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people who may have information about a theft.
Authorities reported that the group of individuals seen in the photos posted below are wanted for questioning in a Polaris ATV theft from the 700 block of South Second Street that happened in February.
If you recognize these individuals, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-388-CASH (2274).