Monroe Police asks for public assistance in identifying shooting suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the attached photographs.

According to the Monroe Police, the identity of this individual is sought in connection with a shooting on Elm Street on July 23, 2021 that left one person injured.

Deontrae Walker was identified as a possible suspect in this case. After further investigation, Walker is no longer a suspect in the shooting.

If anyone knows the individual in the attached photos, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).