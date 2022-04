MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers need your help identifying the people in the photos below.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

Police reported that these people are wanted for questioning for an Aggravated Assault with Firearm and Battery that happened on April 5, 2022, near South Second Street in Monroe. If you know their identities contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274).