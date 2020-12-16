Monroe Police arrests man they say is major supplier of PCP in Monroe

Oterrance Jackson (Courtesy: MPD)

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man they say is one of the major suppliers of PCP in Monroe following a month-long investigation.

According to MPD, members of the MPD Heat Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Dawnview Lane in Monroe on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The investigation came after MPD received a tip that Oterrance Jackson, aka “Footz”, was involved in selling drugs.

MPD found the following during the search of the home:

8 ounces of PCP

25 pounds of marijuana

1 pound of ecstasy pills

468 Oxycontin pill

2 ounces of crack cocaine

2.2 ounces of powder cocaine

620 generic Viagra pills

Smith and Wesson .38 revolver

Glock 17 9mm with a 30 round magazine

4 digital scales and baggies used to distribute narcotics

Over $20,000.00 in cash

Jackson was arrested on several narcotics and weapons charges which include Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and CDS in the Presence of Person under 17.

The Monroe Police Department also added the following message for the public:

“The Monroe Police Department want the public to know that these drugs, especially PCP, are a problem to everyone. PCP is one of the most dangerous drugs to abuse. PCP is a powerful hallucinogen and anesthetic that can cause both psychological and physical effects that can lead to unpredictable with violent behavior. Once exposed, PCP can take effect in less than 2 minutes and last over 1 hour. As always, if anyone has information on narcotic activity, call the police or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta.”