Monroe Police arrest man accused of killing an infant in 2019

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they have made an arrest in the 2019 death of an infant child.

Dorian Kennedy

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to police, on August 8, 2019, they began investigating the death of a 21-month-old female on McKeen Place in Monroe.

Police say their initial investigation says they were told the baby was choking and the father, Dorian Kennedy, attempted to perform the Heimlich Maneuver multiple times on the child. Police tell us that child was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police tell us the autopsy shows the cause of the child’s death is the result of multiple blunt force injuries. According to police, the medical examiner found injuries to the child’s head, chest, and abdomen, including rib fractures.

The medical examiner told police these injuries were not consistent with the use of the Heimlich Maneuver and said the injuries to the child had resulted in extensive internal bleeding.

Medical professionals told police the child’s body temperature was lower than normal, showing the child could have been dead for several hours before being taken to the hospital.

Police tell us their interviews, medical documentation, and further evidence allowed them to get a warrant for Second Degree Murder.

Police say Kennedy was arrested in Colorado last month and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Second Degree Murder on August 7, 2021.

