MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to an arrest affidavit from the Monroe Police Department, on the morning of Saturday, April 9, 2022, an officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of South Grand Street about a shooting. The affidavit indicated that police observed a gray 2000 Ford Crown Victoria traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone in the 1700 block of Jackson Street shortly after the shooting.

Police reported that the car had heavy damage to the front and left sides.

Another officer saw a vehicle pulled into the 600 block of Lidell Avenue shortly after, which fit the previously mentioned vehicle description. According to officers, they found 21-year-old Jacob Criner of Monroe in the car and arrested him.

Jacob Criner, photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Officers reported that Criner admitted to driving the car before being taken into custody, and he made no comment about anyone else being in the car.

According to police, they observed bullet holes on the hood, driver and passenger sides of the car, which was registered to Criner. Officers stated that they found a witness who said they saw Criner’s car in the 1000 block of Jackson Street and that the driver shot twice at a second car.

An officer located a crash site matching the damage to Criner’s car in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a Glock 22 under the driver’s seat. According to the affidavit, Criner is a convicted felon for Aggravated Battery, for which he was sentenced on October 2, 2019.

Police reported that at that time, Criner was prohibited from possessing or purchasing a firearm.

Officers stated that Criner did not have a driver’s license and tested positive for gunshot residue. According to officers, Criner is a known gang member of ‘DuceFive’ which is a known Southside gang in Monroe. Police reported that Criner is also known by the street name ‘JBlack’.

Officers transported to Criner to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Established Speed Zones (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies (Felony)

Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments (Felony)

Driver must be Licensed (Misdemeanor)

Criner’s bond is set at $250,300.00.