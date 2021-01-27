Monroe Police arrest 15-year-old after shots fired at Parkview Apartments

MONROE, La. — A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on Tuesday night after police

The Monroe Police HEAT Team was making an arrest on a wanted suspect at the Parkview Apartments when officers heard “several volleys of gunshots” coming from Bunch Circle, just a block away.

According to MPD, officers were close enough to see the muzzle flash coming from what appeared to be a high powered rifle. Once in the area of the gunshots, officers took a 15-year-old boy into custody and recovered an AK-47 style rifle and a Glock 10mm handgun.

MPD says that the incident appears to be over an argument related to a previous murder.