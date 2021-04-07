Monroe officials find all recent shootings connected; Seeking information from the public

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Since Saturday, there have been a total of four shootings in Monroe.

Chief Vic Zordan said these are not a coincidence. All four shootings are connected.

“We have two groups of individuals who are having a feud.. it’s a deadly feud,” Chief Zordan said.

Since April 3rd, Monroe Police have put 7 people behind bars. All in connection to the shootings.

“One groups shoots the other one, the other one wants to get back at that group,” Chief Zordan said. “That’s what we have going on right now.”

Chief Zordan said they have issued 19 arrest warrants for the members of both sides of the groups.

“We know everybody,” Chief Zordan said. “We know their names, we know their nicknames. We know where they operate. We know how they operate and we’ve got arrest warrants for them.”

Units are currently working overtime to find the rest of the individuals who are connected to the shootings.

“To get the people that are shooting each other off of the streets, not only for their own protection, but also the citizens at large,” Chief Zordan said.

Officials have also gotten about 50-60 statements from witnesses in all four instances.

“We have also recovered the weapons that were used in the shootings, so the weapons are off the street, the criminals are off the street, and and now it’s time to seek justice through the Criminal Justice System,” Chief Zordan said.

The first shooting happened Saturday night at His and Hers Apparel on Louisville Avenue. Officials are working to identify the suspects for this shooting. If you have any information on who this is, call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

A few hours later, the second shooting happened at Bobo’s bar on Sterlington Road. The two shootings sent seven people to the hospital. Police are currently looking for Philick Lyons, 43, and Kilarrious Owens, 19, in connection to this shooting.

Philick Lyons, 43

Kilarrious Owens, 19

Officials said they are also going to hold the businesses accountable for hosting overpopulated events over the weekend where the shootings happened.

Officials responded to a drive by on Monday morning on Crescent drive. A man was shot several times and was found deceased at Ochsner’s LSU Monroe shortly after.

Tuesday afternoon, officials also responded to a fourth shooting on Elm Street. When Monroe Police arrived at Kingsway Apartments, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and Acadian Ambulance crew members attempted live-saving procedures at the scene, but the victim died as a result of his injuries.