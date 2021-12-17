Monroe man with ‘A lengthy and violent criminal history’ arrested on charges of Aggravated Kidnapping

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday December 14 shortly after 1 P.M., officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested 33-year-old John Henry Newton for Aggravated Kidnapping among other charges.

The arrest came after officers were advised that on Saturday December 11, Newton went to the home of a woman with a Protective Order prohibiting him from contacting her, and asked for a ride.

When the victim refused to give Newton a ride, he pulled out a gun and reportedly shot at the ground. The victim them got in her vehicle with Newton only for him to strike her in the face and state “B***h, I’ll kill you”.

The victim jumped out of the vehicle at the next available opportunity and went back to her home where the vehicle had been returned.

As officers began digging into Newton’s records, they noted “A lengthy and violent criminal history”.

Per the records, Newton is currently on bond for 4 pending cases, including charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, as well as multiple counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

John Newton was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: