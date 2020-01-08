Monroe man wanted on multiple warrants for domestic violence

MONROE, La. — Monroe Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has multiple arrest warrants for domestic violence related crimes.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Deon Hill. Police say that Hill’s last known address was 1616 McKeen Street but they believe that he has moved.

If you know where Hill is or have any information on where he may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

