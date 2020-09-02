Monroe man sentenced to 4 years in prison on Federal Firearms Crimes

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a release from the United States Department of Justice, attorneys say Cedric Dewayne Coleman, 36, of Monroe, Louisiana was sentenced to 4 years, 6 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Attorneys say Coleman previously entered a guilty plea to the charge on June 3, 2020.
Monroe Police say, in November of 2019, they were conducting a follow-up investigation of a domestic dispute; when they arrived at the Monroe apartment, they found Coleman lying bed. Police say they searched the bedroom and found a pistol at the head of the bed where Coleman was sleeping. Officers say Coleman admitted the gun was his. Police say he had previous convictions for distribution of marijuana in 2005; cocaine in 2006; and domestic abuse battery in 2015.
The U.S. Attorneys issued a reminder that under federal law it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to have a firearm or ammunition in their possession.
The ATF and the Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.
