MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, 33-year-old Anthony Price was arrested for simple kidnapping, according to authorities. Price was walking behind a family in a parking lot on Desiard Street when he grabbed the hand of a four-year-old boy and began walking away from his parents.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The parents were unaware who Price was when he took their child away from them. The boy’s mother yelled at Price to command him to stop and release the child, but Price responded to her using curse words and saying that he did not have to let go of the child.

When the father of the child told Price that he was going to call the police, Price released the boy. The suspect then proceeded to leave the apartment complex. Price was located by authorities and identified by the parents as the man who removed their child from their care.

Price’s current bond is set to $25,000.