Monroe man charged with First Degree Murder in the death of his infant child

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby.

According to police, officers were called to Carlton Street in reference to an unresponsive baby on February 1, just before 12:00 p.m.

Terrance Weeks

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

Police say the baby was treated on the scene, taken to a local hospital, and then airlifted to Ochsner LSU Shreveport. The baby died as a result of it’s injuries.

Monroe police investigators say they found evidence at the scene and arrested the child’s father.

Police say the baby was in the care of her father, Terrance Weeks, of Monroe.

According to police, Weeks says the baby was injured as a result of a fall and the medical personnel that treated her, said the child suffered from intentionally-inflicted injuries by blunt force.

Weeks was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for 1st. Degree Murder.