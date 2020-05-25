Monroe man charged with battery of a police officer after trying to bite deputy

MONROE, La. — A watch saved a Ouachita Parish deputy from being bit when a suspect decided to fight against deputies.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on May 24, 2020, just after 1 AM in the 100 block of Trichel Lane. Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene in reference to a man yelling on a balcony outside of an apartment.

Deputies say the man, 30-year-old Antony Hollins, was screaming very loudly with slurred speech and banging on the door. When a deputy identified himself, Hollins began to yell unintelligibly at the deputy.

At this point, the owner of the home walked outside. Deputies say Hollins turned towards to owner and started screaming at her. The deputy gave orders to Hollins to back away, but as he got closer, Hollins swung his fist at the owner. Reports say that Hollins missed the woman and that the deputy was able to grab Hollins’ left arm.

Reports continue stating that Hollins tried to bite the deputy’s wrist but instead bit his watch. A brief struggle ensued where Hollins swung his fists at deputies but was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

When questioned, Hollins told deputies that he was trying to pick up his girlfriend and go home, but nobody inside the home at that time stated that they were dating him.

Hollins was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Simple Assault

Battery of a Police Officer

Resisting an Officer

Hollins’ bond has been set at $10,500.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: