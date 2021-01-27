Monroe man charged with attempted second-degree murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department has arrested a Monroe man who was wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home located in the 2000 block of Gordon Avenue. Jacob Alexander Green, 20, was taken into custody. Detectives reported also finding a 9mm semi-automatic pistol under a mattress inside a bedroom where they were told Green slept. They said Green did not provide testimony regarding the firearm.

Green is accused of shooting another man in his leg on January 18, 2021. According to court documents, Green and the victim were involved in an argument regarding Green selling drugs and having weapons in front of children inside the home. Investigators believe that is when Green shot the victim, who was immediately transported to a hospital in Shreveport, LA for surgery.

Green is a convicted felon after he pleaded guilty to Simple Robbery in March 2020. He was sentenced to seven years in prison with all but the first three years suspended.

Green is currently being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

His bond has been set at $1.1 million.