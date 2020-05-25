Monroe man charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting at home with pregnant woman, two small children inside

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man was arrested on Friday evening after police say he was accused of firing several shots at a home with a pregnant woman and two small children inside.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened on May 18, 2020, at 22 A Breece Circle. The victim, who is 3 months pregnant, told police that she heard a knock on her bedroom window. When she looked out, she saw her ex-boyfriend and child’s father, 23-yera-old Jacques Lowery, wearing all black clothing and a hood.

The victim continued saying that once Lowery saw her, he fired 5 or 6 shots through the window. The victim says she was able to duck below the window and was not hit. The victim’s two small children were also in the house during the shooting.

Lowery was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Domestic Abuse/Aggravated Assault with Child Endangerment

Attempted Second Degree Murder (Warrant)

Domestic Abuse Battery (Warrant)

Home Invasion (Warrant)

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon (Warrant)

Lowery is currently being held without bond.

