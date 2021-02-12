Monroe man charged with 7 counts of child pornography

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Monroe man has been arrested and charged with more than half a dozen counts of child pornography.

Richard Knight, 20, was arrested on February 11 and charged with seven counts of Pornography Involving Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen.

Court documents revealed an investigation started on December 10, 2020 after the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding possible possession or distribution of child abuse materials. Investigators located the images/videos in a virtual storage account believed to belong to Knight.

Knight was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond was set at $21,000.