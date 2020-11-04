Monroe man charged with 5 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection to Oct. 17 shooting at Parkview

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged in connection to the October 17th shooting at the Parkview Apartments that left one man injured.

According to arrest reports, Monroe Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Parkview Apartments on October 17th.

Police say video obtained during the investigation showed Vincent Cann Jr., William Lewis, and a third unknown suspect armed with handguns as they got into a dark Dodge Charger. Shortly after, the vehicle came to a stop, and shots were exchanged between the Charger and three people hiding behind another vehicle.

The front and backside windows of the second vehicle, which had two small children inside, were shot out during the exchange and one person was hit in the lower back.

According to the reports, the Charger can then be seen driving a short distance before Lewis got out and fired another 4 or 5 rounds through the apartment complex. Police say that the obtained video shows numerous children running through the area when those shots were fired.

Police were able to track Cann down. He was arrested on November 2, 2020, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on five counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.