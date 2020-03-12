Monroe man behind bars after a high-speed police chase on Wednesday evening

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after Louisiana State Police say he led them on a chase through Monroe that reached over 100 mph.

According to arrest reports, a Louisiana State Police Trooper observed a vehicle run a red light on US 80 near Kansas Lane. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on Kenilworth Drive and told the driver to exit the vehicle, but the driver instead took off.

Reports say that the driver, identified as 34-year-old Monta Allen, led troopers on a chase through Martinez Street, Chatham Street, Aiport Avenue, Transport Avenue, Kansas Lane, Central Avenue, and Elm Street before he eventually crashed into a gas meter on South College Avenue. Troopers say Allen then fled on foot but was captured with the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say that when they spoke with Allen, an alcoholic and marijuana odor could be smelled coming from him. When they conducted a search of Allen and his vehicle, troopers found the following:

Two bags of Methamphetamine (approx. 16.54 grams total)

Three bags of Crack Cocaine (approx. 9.19 grams total)

One bag of MDMA (approx. 9.15 grams)

One bag of Marijuana (approx. 3.57 grams)

One gum package containing 10 Xanax pills

Glass bottle of PCP (approx. 64.60 grams)

Open bottle of Salignac Cognac found in the floorboard of the vehicle

One digital scale

Allen was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges, according to the arrest report:

Aggravated Flight

Resisting an Officer

DWI 1st

Possession with Intent – PCP

Possession with Intent – MDMA

Possession with Intent – Meth

Possession with Intent – Crack

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Xanax

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Open Container

Running Red Light

Allen’s bond has been set at $95,900.