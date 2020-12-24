Monroe man arrested, says lady used witchcraft to trick him into hitting the elderly

MONROE, La. — Authorities have arrested a Monroe man at the Ouachita Parish Public Library after they say he struck an elderly person for using a racial slur towards him.
Post arrest, the suspect identified as Tybias Truly, advised a woman inside the library tricked him using witchcraft and made him believe he was hearing voices that only stopped after he struck the victim.
The victim was 68-years-old.
Tybias Truly was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center on charges for Simple Battery of the Infirmed.
His bond is $5,000.
