Monroe man arrested on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder after a late night shooting, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday December 3 shortly before midnight, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting on the 200 block of Apple Street.

During the investigation, officers were advised that 31-year-old Derrick Moore pulled his vehicle up outside the residence where two unnamed victims were standing, and began shooting at both of them.

Per the arrest report, one of the victims was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

After being detained and questioned, Moore admitted to shooting at the victims, but only to scare them.

Moore also admitted to having been served a protective order by one of the victims, preventing him from being allowed near them or having a handgun.

Moore stated that after the shooting, he drove over the Endom Bridge and threw his gun into the Ouachita River.

Derrick Moore was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and one count each of Obstruction of Justice and Violation of a Protective Order.