Monroe man arrested on two counts of armed robbery

MONROE, La. (12/13/2019)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect for two counts of armed robbery Friday morning.



Officials say 22-year-old Desmond Kincaid of Monroe is the suspect responsible for two armed robberies in the Swartz area.



Kincaid has been charged in connection with the armed robberies of the Circle K on Saturday and Swartz Quick Stop on Monday.

Both times Kincaid allegedly entered the businesses armed with a handgun, demanded cash, and then fled on foot. No one injuries were reported.

Kincaid was later located in Lincoln parish and booked into the Ouachita correctional center. This is an ongoing investigation.