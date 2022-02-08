MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they have arrested a man for stealing meat from the Louisville Avenue Walmart Supercenter. According to police, Dempsey Cloman has been charged with one count of Theft-Shoplifting, one count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and 12 counts of Battery of a Police Officer.

Dempsey Cloman

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to police, they were called to Walmart on February 8, 2022, in reference to someone shoplifting. Police say when they arrived on scene they were met in the parking lot by a Loss Prevention Associate to told they felt the suspect could try to run from the scene.

Officers say when they walked into the store they met with Cloman and placed him in handcuffs, then advised him of his Miranda rights. In the arrest affidavit, police say Cloman would not cooperate with their investigation. They escorted him to their patrol car and while they were putting him in the car, police say, he began to kick the officers and spit at them.

Police say they were not able to get him in the rear of the car because he kept kicking the door and attempting to kick out the window. The arresting officer says Cloman leaned in and spit on him again.

Officers say they had some supervisors join them in the arrest to provide a spit mask and a leg hobble to put on Cloman. Police say when they were trying to place these items on him, he continued to kick and spit on the officers. Police say as a result of the kicking, the patrol car door was damaged and it could not be closed.

The Loss Prevention Associate informed police that Cloman attempted to walk out of the store with 8 packages of meat on his person. The store claims the meat was valued at $154.92. Police say Cloman was taken to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on a total of 12 counts of Battery on a Police Officer, one count of Theft-Shoplifting, and Damage to Property.