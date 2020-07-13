Monroe man arrested on Second-Degree Murder charge

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing one count of Second-Degree Murder after a teenager died following a stabbing on Friday.

According to court documents, Monroe Police officers were called to the 1600 block of South First Street in regards to a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old with severe injuries to his back and chest. The teen was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told police that 62-year-old Eddie Joe Hall had stabbed the teen during a fight and then ran away.

Hall was arrested on Friday night, charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

