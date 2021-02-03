Monroe man arrested on Second Degree Murder charge during vehicle theft investigation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested on a Second Degree Murder charge stemming from a July 2020 shooting that killed one person.

According to court documents, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at the Parkview Apartments on July 13, 2020. Upon arrival, officers found the deceased victim, Demetric Collins, with several gunshot wounds. Reports say that various drugs were also found on the ground near Collins’ body.

Moments later, MPD learned that a second victim, Bobby Thompson III, had been taken to a local hospital. Thompson was later flown to Shreveport, Louisiana, for treatment.

A witness to the shooting told officers that Thompson was the person who shot and killed Collins. Another witness that came forward also told officers that Thompson shot Collins after Collins grabbed a fanny pack style bag, which contained drugs, from Thompson’s shoulder.

When a detective spoke to Thompson in the Shreveport hospital, Thompson denied being at the crime scene and stated he did not know Collins but then changed his story several times. Thompson’s last statement was that he was in the location when Collins was shot. He also stated that Collins was shot by a drug dealer and that he was standing nearby, causing him to be shot as well.

A warrant charging Thompson with Second Degree Murder was issued later in November of 2020.

On February 2, 2021, the Monroe Police Department was investigating a vehicle theft where the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Renwick Street. Officers located the stolen car in the 3000 block of Church Street with Thompson standing beside the vehicle wearing clothing that matched the description given by the victim.

Thompson allegedly gave officers a fake name at first, but officers figured out his real name once at the Ouachita Correctional Center. According to arrest reports, Thompson also admitted to driving the stolen vehicle while at OCC and a background check revealed that Thompson was wanted for Second Degree Murder.

Thompson is now being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: