MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday January 22, officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested 33-year-old Jeremy James on one count of Negligent Homicide.

The arrest comes after officers were investigating a hit and run accident on Standifer Street that killed 61-year-old Leroy Dorsey.

When deputies located James on the 400 block of St. John Street, he was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.