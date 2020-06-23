Monroe man arrested on Kidnapping, Rape charges in Caldwell Parish

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested on kidnapping and rape charges in Caldwell Parish.

According to court documents, the incident happened on June 16, 2020. The victim told police that a man in a vehicle pointed a gun at her and motioned for her to get inside the vehicle. She also told police that the driver forced her, at gun point, to undress and perform a sexual act on him.

The victim was eventually let out of the vehicle and the driver was pulled over by police a short while after.

The driver, 30-year-old Glenn McKinney, was taken into custody and transported to the Caldwell Parish Annex where he is being held on charges of Aggravated Kidnapping, Second Degree Rape, and Possession of Marijuana. His bond has been set at $2,000,000.

