Monroe man arrested on drug charges, bond set at $49,000

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Authorities say they have arrested Albert Johnson Jr. accused of drug charges with intent to distribute, accused of possession of over 1000 ecstasy pills.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle was reported stolen where they found Johnson in possession of a black Canik 9mm handgun, a shopping bag that contained 2.2 grams of suspected marijuana, a small cellophane bag with a white powder, 9 individually wrapped suspected crack cocaine rocks weigh 7.3 grams, 18 pills of suspected ecstasy, and a ziplock bag containing 1076 pills of suspected ecstasy along with a box of plastic sandwich bags and rolling papers.

Authorities noted that Robinson has been arrested for numerous other narcotics and weapons violations and is on probation until 2021 for those charges.

Robinson was arrested and transported to OCC for booking. His bond is currently set at $49,150.

